News / Aberdeen Driver who struck pensioner with ‘catastrophic consequences’ spared roads ban By Kathryn Wylie August 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:23 am Linda Davidson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. An Aberdeen woman who knocked down a pensioner while driving in a bus lane has been spared a driving ban and had the charges against her reduced. Linda Davidson’s car struck Joan Kane, 69, who had been walking “slowly and diagonally” across the Lang Stracht. Ms Kane was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened at around 4.10pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]