Former Dons defender Shay Logan accused of speeding at 88mph

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan is facing a motorway speeding charge.

Logan, 33, is alleged to have been caught by cops with a hand-held speed camera on the M9 near Stirling last year.

Logan, who made 276 appearances for the Dons across seven-and-a-half seasons, signed a three-year deal with Cove Rovers last month.

At Stirling JP Court today it was alleged that Logan, whose address was given as Wythenshawe, Manchester, was driving a Mercedes 200 at the time of the alleged offence on May 26 2020, at a speed of 88mph in the 70mph limit.

Prosecutor Robbie McDougall said the Crown had served papers on Logan by post, but not in person.

The case was continued without plea until September 10 to make sure Logan, who was not present in court and had not acknowledged the summons, is aware of the charge.