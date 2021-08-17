Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Leeds murder suspect spotted in Aberdeen city centre as police issue ‘do not approach’ warning

By Lauren Robertson
August 17, 2021, 1:20 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 1:47 pm
Mark Barrott has been spotted in Aberdeen.
The husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds has been spotted on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre.

Mark Barrott was caught on CCTV in Huntly Street in the city centre of Aberdeen on Sunday, 15 August at around 9pm.

Detectives who are investigating the murder of his wife, Eileen Barrott, 50, are keen to speak to Mr Barrott, and have urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

The 54-year-old is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife.

Mrs Barrott was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday evening.

Following police inquiries, it was discovered that Mr Barrott took a train from Leeds to Edinburgh the same day.

Eileen Barrott

He then continued north to Aberdeen.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.”

Ms Rolfe reminded the public not to approach Mr Barrott.

She said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

