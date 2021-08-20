‘These are vital skills’: Teacher who almost drowned pleads for volunteers to teach life saving skills

An Aberdeen teacher who almost drowned has called for volunteers to come forward to help save lives.

Murray Robb is now the chairman of Aberdeen Lifesaving Club after learning first-hand how quickly things can change out in the water.

During the pandemic, more people than ever took to the open water to get their swimming fix.

Coupled with that, the closure of swimming pools mean that many children have gone without lessons, with some missing vital years in learning the basics.

Now Mr Robb and the other members of the lifesaving club are desperately seeking adult volunteers to learn life-saving skills and relay them to kids.

The 32-year-old said: “It is about educating them about the risks that are involved and making sure that they can enjoy that water safely.”

‘Young people could be in danger’

Mr Robb shared his own story to encourage people to come forward.

“I was a club swimmer and I never actually learnt how to save myself,” he said.

“I could swim in a pool fine but I had a near drowning incident at a beach and that kind of put it in perspective for me and that maybe I should learn these skills.

“I got involved with a swimming club to deliver some lifesaving lessons and then that developed into a separate club to be able to give young kids up the north-east of Scotland and Aberdeen these vital skills.

“We live beside the sea and there is local reservoirs and rivers where young people could get into danger if they don’t know the risks.”

The club is based at the International School of Aberdeen but oversee outdoor events at locations such as Knockburn Loch and Aberdeen Beach to teach children how to stay safe in cold water.

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS), the official body behind Mr Robb’s club, reported that in just a fortnight in July, 49 people drowned in UK waters.

As a result the RLSS are urging anyone who can spare their time to help teach kids to enjoy water safely.

In Scotland alone, seven peopled died in the week until July 30 by drowning – making it one of the most deadly periods in living memory for Scotland’s waters.

A 34-year-old man lost his life after being rescued from Loch Lubnaig on July 30, while a man, 41, woman, 29 and 9-year-old child drowned at Loch Lomond on July 25.

An 11-year-old boy also died in a river at Stonehouse and a 13-year-old boy lost his life in water at Hazelbank in Lanark.

A 16-year-old boy also died at Balloch at the south end of Loch Lomond on July 23.

Volunteering opportunities

Now, as Aberdeen Lifesaving Club prepares to return to their usual events from September, they have pleaded with the local community to spare any time they can to help save lives.

“We are looking for people who would be wiling and able to support young people to learn vital life saving skills throughout the north-east of Scotland,” Mr Robb said.

“If you have ever done any life saving we would love to have you on board to educate the next generation of life savers around the area and if you have never done it before – it is a very vital skill it is very rewarding and challenging to teach these kids and it is a great thing to do.”

The club also say that like all charities, they took a “big hit” during the pandemic, and say anyone willing to do fundraising for them would be an excellent way to help.