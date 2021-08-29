Fundraiser launched following tragic death of Kacey, 6, at after school club

A fundraiser which was launched to buy defibrillators in memory of a little girl who died at her Aberdeen school on Monday has made over £13,500 in two days.

Kacey Seivwright, 6, was attending an after school club when she took ill and died, leading to shock and tributes from across the local community.

The Cove-based Grampian Girls Football Club, which is attended by Kacey’s older sister Kelsey, held a minute’s silence before their game on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the team wrote that Kacey “was her sister’s number one fan and could be seen most weekends cheering on her sister and the team”.

Kincorth AFC also held a minute’s silence before their game yesterday, as Kacey’s father is a close friend of co-manager Andrew Ewen.

The fundraiser was started by Seivwright family friend Lauren Boylan two days ago, and it has already far exceeded its initial £10,000 target.

Community rallies

Among those supporting the fundraiser is Stonehaven business All Round Chocolate, which is conducting a raffle and donating all the money to the campaign.

Owner Jamie Russo said: “Nothing that anyone does is going to bring back their little girl, but to be able to do something and hopefully save some lives from raising this money and getting these bits of equipment put into clubs and schools in Kacey’s memory, that would be amazing.

PLEASE READ 💕 RAFFLE 💕We were saddened to hear of the passing of young Kacey Seivwright earlier this week. In her… Posted by All Round Chocolate on Saturday, 28 August 2021

“That’s what they [her family] can take away from it, that they’ve been able to save someone else’s life.”

The company is also trying to rally round other Stonehaven businesses to offer an even more extensive raffle, with the aim of contributing more money to the cause.

School tribute

A memorial flower wall is being planned at Tullos School which Kacey attended, with decorations crafted from plastic bottles, bags, cups and plates donated by the local community.

An email sent out by the school said: “Please don’t care about the colour as we will be spray painting them her favourite colour along with the school colours.

“We are hoping that every child in the school will make at least one flower for her.”

Cardboard boxes will be left outside the school’s front gates from Monday to collect the items, which can be any size but should be clean.

You can donate to the fundraising effort here.