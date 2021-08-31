News / Aberdeen Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham traced safe and well By Ellie Milne August 31, 2021, 6:57 am Police have confirmed that an Aberdeen woman who was reported missing on Monday has been traced safe and well. Kim Cheetham was last seen in the city at around 1pm on Monday, August 30. Officers thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Highland man found safe and well Highland man William McPhee, 41, reported missing Growing concern for the welfare of missing Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham Inverness 13-year-old Connor Sharp traced safe and well