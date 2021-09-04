VIDEO: Hundreds turn Aberdeen streets orange as Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns

Hundreds of fundraisers transformed Aberdeen’s streets into a vision of orange as part of Maggie’s Culture Crawl.

Around 350 walkers completed the charity’s 10k route last night, stopping off at various city spots along the way.

Participants were able to enjoy food, fun and entertainment as they trekked – all as part of a fundraising effort to raise cash for Maggie’s, which supports those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Return of the Culture Crawl

The last Aberdeen event was held in June 2019, with more than 600 walkers raising thousands of pounds for the charity, which is based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

This year’s walk was the charity’s fifth, following a virtual fundraiser last year as the event itself couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.

This year’s stops included a Tai Chi class in Westburn Park, the 5ives Football Centre on Nelson Street, Mackies 19.2 in Marischal Square, the British Art Show 9 at Aberdeen Art Gallery and the new OGV Taproom.

Walkers also enjoyed a guided Nuart talk at Union Plaza and had the opportunity for some quiet reflection at Midstocket Church.

They rounded off the event with a celebration at Maggie’s Centre on Westburn Road.

‘We sold out in just six weeks’

Richard Stewart, who organised the events as Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager, said he was delighted with how things went.

“Culture Crawl has always been popular in Aberdeen and we were gutted that we missed out last year due to Covid,” he said.

“Pulling it all together has been a challenge this year, but we made some adjustments: scaled back the route, involved larger and outdoor venues and used staggered starts to avoid bottlenecks and I could not be happier with the result.

“Places sold out in just six weeks and we’ve been overwhelmed with the support we’ve been offered by the many partners, venues and volunteers who have helped make it happen.

“So many people pull together to deliver Culture Crawl, and while we work flat out to make sure they have a good time, ultimately it’s the walkers that make it a success by getting involved and raising vital funds which makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Next year will be ‘bigger and better’

Other organisations supported last night’s event, including the Scotia Wings bikers and the Aberdeen and The Shire Scooter Group, who provided a mobile presence.

Despite blisters only just beginning to heal, organisers are already looking ahead to the 2022 event.

The next event in development already has some “exciting new ideas” to make sure the next one is even “bigger and better”.

Centre fundraising manager Kevin Mathieson added: “It’s wonderful to see Culture Crawl come alive again and to have so many of our supporters come together to make the event a success.

“The centre is here for anybody who needs us and occasions like this really demonstrate how much local community value the support we offer and want to give back.”