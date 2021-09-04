Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

VIDEO: Hundreds turn Aberdeen streets orange as Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns

By Ana Da Silva
September 4, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 4, 2021, 11:28 am

Hundreds of fundraisers transformed Aberdeen’s streets into a vision of orange as part of Maggie’s Culture Crawl.

Around 350 walkers completed the charity’s 10k route last night, stopping off at various city spots along the way.

Participants were able to enjoy food, fun and entertainment as they trekked – all as part of a fundraising effort to raise cash for Maggie’s, which supports those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Return of the Culture Crawl

The last Aberdeen event was held in June 2019, with more than 600 walkers raising thousands of pounds for the charity, which is based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

This year’s walk was the charity’s fifth, following a virtual fundraiser last year as the event itself couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.

This year’s stops included a Tai Chi class in Westburn Park, the 5ives Football Centre on Nelson Street, Mackies 19.2 in Marischal Square, the British Art Show 9 at Aberdeen Art Gallery and the new OGV Taproom.

Walkers also enjoyed a guided Nuart talk at Union Plaza and had the opportunity for some quiet reflection at Midstocket Church.

They rounded off the event with a celebration at Maggie’s Centre on Westburn Road.

‘We sold out in just six weeks’

Richard Stewart, who organised the events as Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager, said he was delighted with how things went.

“Culture Crawl has always been popular in Aberdeen and we were gutted that we missed out last year due to Covid,” he said.

“Pulling it all together has been a challenge this year, but we made some adjustments: scaled back the route, involved larger and outdoor venues and used staggered starts to avoid bottlenecks and I could not be happier with the result.

“Places sold out in just six weeks and we’ve been overwhelmed with the support we’ve been offered by the many partners, venues and volunteers who have helped make it happen.

“So many people pull together to deliver Culture Crawl, and while we work flat out to make sure they have a good time, ultimately it’s the walkers that make it a success by getting involved and raising vital funds which makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Next year will be ‘bigger and better’

Other organisations supported last night’s event, including the Scotia Wings bikers and the Aberdeen and The Shire Scooter Group, who provided a mobile presence.

Despite blisters only just beginning to heal, organisers are already looking ahead to the 2022 event.

The next event in development already has some “exciting new ideas” to make sure the next one is even “bigger and better”.

Centre fundraising manager Kevin Mathieson added: “It’s wonderful to see Culture Crawl come alive again and to have so many of our supporters come together to make the event a success.

“The centre is here for anybody who needs us and occasions like this really demonstrate how much local community value the support we offer and want to give back.”

