Emergency search along the banks of the River Dee for missing person

Emergency crews are currently searching the River Dee in response to reports of a missing person.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Cruden Bay have joined Aberdeen Lifeboat crews and the police in the search along the Aberdeen river.

Being called to the scene earlier today at around 12.30 pm, it is understood that boats were making their way from the boathouse searching the water down towards Duthie Park.

Coastguard vehicles have parked up in a layby at the entrance allowing personnel to proceeded on foot along the river banks.

It is understood that the incident is still ongoing.