Dame Evelyn Glennie officially appointed as new RGU Chancellor

Internationally renowned solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has become the new chancellor of Robert Gordon University.

Dame Evelyn Glennie was formally installed as chancellor of RGU on Thursday September 9.

The double Grammy winner will play a crucial ambassadorial role for the university by raising RGU’s profile both nationally and internationally.

RGU officially installed internationally renowned solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie CH as its new Chancellor today.@DameEvelyn will play a crucial ambassadorial role, helping to raise RGU’s profile regionally, nationally and internationally. pic.twitter.com/JHli06kNuM — Robert Gordon University (RGU) (@RobertGordonUni) September 9, 2021

Profoundly deaf since she was a child, the Aberdeenshire-born percussionist experiences sounds by absorbing vibrations while barefoot.

Dame Evelyn said the role was an honour and that she is “proud” to represent the university.

She added: “It has been my life’s mission to widen access to music and use it as a medium to build social cohesion. I also know that listening is the key to inclusion and collaboration.

RGU shares these values and I support the university’s ambition to eliminating barriers to higher education and widening participation among underrepresented groups.”

Dame Evelyn will continue building on the work of her predecessor, Sir Ian Wood, who spent 17 years at the helm.

‘An inspiration to many of us’

Colin Hunter, chair of the board of governors at RGU, said: “Today has been a glint of sunshine on what has been a challenging eighteen months for our staff and students.

“Dame Evelyn, an inspiration to many of us, has a clear focus on people – the values of enhanced access to higher education and enabling achievement.

“We are all looking forward to her contribution to the life of the University over the next few years.”

At the same ceremony, chief executive of trade body Oil & Gas UK Deirdre Miche, OBE, and world-renowned Scottish fiddle player Paul Anderson, MBE, were presented Honorary awards for their contribution and commitment to their industries.

Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, said: “We are extremely honoured to officially install Dame Evelyn Glennie as the new chancellor of RGU.

“Aside from being one of the world’s greatest percussionists, Dame Evelyn has dedicated her life and career to helping others, whether that’s through her association with charities or by supporting access to music and education for those from disadvantaged backgrounds – values which are synonymous with this university.

“Our honorary graduates, Dierdre Michie and Paul Anderson have both made highly significant contributions in their field and I am extremely delighted to see them honoured for their commitment and dedication.”