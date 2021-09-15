Attacker used ‘n-word’ multiple times as he pulled knife on shopper

A man who pulled a knife on an Aberdeen shopper has admitted using the n-word before carrying out a violent attack on his victim.

Steven Smith, 23, brandished a knife at the man on Union Street on November 14 last year before pursuing him into the City News Convenience Store where he punched him in the face while holding the blade in his other hand.

He also used the ‘n-word’ on multiple occasions during the assault.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how an argument had broken out between the two men on Union Street but when the shopper saw Smith had a knife in his hand he fled into the nearby shop.

The 23-year old then pursued the man into City News Convenience Store before punching him on the left side of his head.

Man used racist slur throughout the assault

Smith pleaded guilty to attacking the man while in the store, brandishing a knife at him and of being in possession of a knife.

He also admitted committing a racially aggravated offence.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “As he ran away the complainer was followed into the shop and a struggle ensued between the accused and the complainer – whereby he was punched to the left cheek.

“At this time the accused was holding a knife in his other hand.”

Mr Harty also said Smith used the n-word on multiple occasions during the attack.

He added that, while in police custody, the 23-year old continued to use the racist term in describing the man.

Smith also admitted to police that he had been in possession of a knife throughout the incident.

He was then cautioned and charged.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie informed the court that Smith was currently subject to a community payback order over another matter and requested that reports be carried out into her client.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Smith, of Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

