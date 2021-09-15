Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work paused on Aberdeen harbour project as HSE launches after worker injured

By Daniel Boal
September 15, 2021, 6:52 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 6:56 pm
Work on the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has been halted following an accident at a construction site
An investigation has been launched after a man was injured while working on the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.

Work on the site has been halted following an incident at a construction site off St Fitticks Road yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.20pm and a 63-year-old man taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive has now confirmed it is investigating the incident with the help of the police.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Harbour Board said work on the £350million expansion project – which will allow more, and larger, vessels to dock in the city – has been paused.

She said: “We can confirm a site worker sustained an injury at the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project during the afternoon of September 14.

“He was assessed at the site for injuries by emergency services and taken to hospital for further care.

“An investigation with the HSE is under way and measures have been taken on site to pause work until further investigations can be carried out.”

Harbour project already been delayed

The harbour project has been hit with repeated delays even before Covid, forcing bosses to cancel visits from 11 cruise ships.

In June last year, it was dealt a further blow when the main contractor, Spanish-owned Dragados UK, pulled out – leaving nearly a third of the work undone.

Another key part of the project – Aberdeen City Council’s energy transition zone (ETZ) – is also hanging in the balance as it received no funding to deal with the effects of Covid.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “We were made aware of a 63-year-old man who suffered an injury at a construction site off St Fitticks Road in Aberdeen around 1.20pm on September 14.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

A HSE spokeswoman added: “HSE is aware of the incident and liaising with Aberdeen Harbour to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

 

 

