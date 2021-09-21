News / Aberdeen Workers removed from Harbour Energy platform after Covid-19 outbreak By Hamish Penman September 21, 2021, 6:00 pm Harbour Energy's Britannia platform. More than a dozen people have been flown off a North Sea platform after a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 on board. A mixture of positive cases and close contacts have been removed from Harbour Energy’s Britannia installation. The installation is about 130 miles east of Aberdeen. Read more here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Workers flown off Forties Delta platform after Covid outbreak Fresh Covid-19 cases found at Napier Barracks, months after major outbreak Workers evacuated from Piper Bravo oil platform after Covid outbreak Key part of £350m harbour expansion ‘may not be viable’ as bosses reveal they have received no Covid-19 support