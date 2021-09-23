‘The prices have gone up sky high’: Aberdeen firework shop owner fears he won’t have enough fireworks for Bonfire Night

The owner of a firework shop in Aberdeen says he may not have enough fireworks for Bonfire Night.

It comes as the firework industry are the latest to be hit by Brexit supply chain shortages.

Norman Donald, owner at NJE Firework Displays on George Street in Aberdeen expects to only have 70% of the stock he did on last year’s bonfire celebrations – putting it down to the increase in shipping prices.

He says import prices have increased by around 20-30% – inevitably hiking up the price of stock.

“Basically it’s due to Covid-19, Brexit, and the prices of getting fireworks shipped in from China unfortunately,” Mr Donald explained.

“For example, if someone is importing a shipping container from China last year, it was $10,000.

“This year it is up to about $33,000 – the fireworks themselves haven’t gone up in price, it is the shipping containers which are the problem.

“The prices have gone up sky high.

‘I’ve tried my best to get as much stock as possible’

“I have tried my best to get as much stock in as possible but at the moment we are probably running about 70% as much stock as we did last year and we sold out last year so I am a little bit concerned.”

But it is not only prices that have affected the Aberdeen firework salesman – as he says delays mean the stock he has ordered may not arrive in time.

He said: “One of my supplies that I have ordered just aren’t going to arrive to be honest with you.

“I think they will be lucky if they will be here for Hogmanay.”

But the businessman hopes it won’t have too much a financial burden, as public displays are still yet to return in full, Mr Donald expects another sell-out Bonfire Night.

“There seems to be less public displays this year so I would imagine that we would have a good amount of sales.

“Fingers crossed we sell out again this year but we just have to work through it like everything else – every industry seems to be struggling we can’t complain just about us.”

New firework laws in place

But it’s not just the latest supply chain issue affecting the business, as Mr Donald says recent laws brought in by the Scottish Government mean he won’t be able to sell fireworks past 6pm on Bonfire Night.

The legislation came into place on June 30 and mean only a limited quantity of fireworks can be supplied to the general public – not exceeding 5kg at any one time.

“It’s going to have quite a big impact on us to be honest with you,” he said.

“The week before bonfire night, especially people that work, used to come after 6pm and we used to stay open to 8pm to accommodate that.

“Bonfire Night is on a Friday this year so if people are working Monday to Friday, they are going to have to come to my shop on the Saturday or Sunday before hand.

“That means they are storing fireworks potentially in the house for a week, rather than a day.”

The new laws in place by the Scottish Government also mean fireworks can only be set off by the general public between 6pm and 11pm, with the exception of November 5 where the curfew has been extended until midnight.

New Year’s Eve, the night of Chinese New Year and the night of Diwali will also see an extension of the curfew until 1am.