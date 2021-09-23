Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Stark figures show North Sea production could be on course to wrap up by 2030

By Hamish Penman
September 23, 2021, 8:23 am Updated: September 23, 2021, 9:16 am
Post Thumbnail

As the UK finds itself in the midst of a gas crisis, stark figures have shown that North Sea production could be on course to wrap up by the end of the decade.

Without the development and discovery of new fields, current reserves would sustain domestic production from the UKCS to 2030, according to projections from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

In a new report, the industry regulator said its estimate for proven and probable (2P) UK reserves, as of the end of 2020, is 4.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

That’s 0.8bn boe lower than it was as at the end of 2019.

For the full story, visit Energy Voice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]