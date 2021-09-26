Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free parking ‘will make vaccination easier’, claims city MSP

By Jamie Hall
September 26, 2021, 6:00 am
John Lewis is now being used as a vaccination centre.
People attending vaccination appointments in Aberdeen should have access to free parking, it has been suggested.

Norco House – which until earlier this year was home to department store John Lewis – is now being used as a vaccination centre, with hundreds of people attending appointments each day.

However, there is currently no free parking nearby, leading to some visitors paying nearly £4 for an hour.

Glasgow and Edinburgh’s main vaccination centres both offer free parking – although they are located at venues with on-site car parks.

Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, has now called on Aberdeen City Council to offer free periods in city centre car parks – and has urged the Bon Accord shopping centre to do the same.

Parking ‘makes vaccination easier’

“The pandemic has hit the pockets of families in Aberdeen hard and the last thing folk need is having to fork out on parking so I’ve written to the council and the Bon Accord Centre to ask that they work together to provide one hour of free parking to people attending vaccine appointments,” Mr Stewart said.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

“The vaccine still remains the most important step in combatting the virus, but parking charges around the city can put people off attending the city centre site – we should be taking every step possible to make it easier for people to receive their vaccination and providing free parking is one way to do that.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen that when there is a will, there is always a way, so let’s see what can be done here to make it that bit simpler and cheaper for folk in Aberdeen.”

Bon Accord ‘happy to discuss’

Vaccinations in Aberdeen were previously carried out at P&J Live, along with community clinics at smaller venues around the city.

However, after John Lewis closed earlier this year it was announced the vacant building would become the city’s new main centre.

Craig Stevenson, manager of the Bon Accord centre, said he would be “happy to discuss” offering free parking for those attending appointments.

“We are more than happy to discuss it with John Lewis and the NHS to see if there’s a way of operating this,” he said.

“Although we are a separate business we are happy to look at it and see if we can find a solution.”

Aberdeen City Council did not respond to requests for comment.

