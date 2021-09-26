Aberdeen Race for Life raises more than £30,000 for fight against cancer

Aberdeen’s Race For Life has made a big impact on its return to the city after a year away, with around 700 runners raising tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

While sponsorship money is still coming in, it is estimated that those taking part in Sunday’s 5K and 10K events made about £30,600.

This was the first Race For Life held in the city since 2019, as the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Instead, those wishing to take part were asked to run a 5K in their nearest green space.

The impact of coronavirus was also felt this year, as all the competitors standing at the start line on the King’s Links were arranged in a socially distanced formation.

While there, they heard an audio recording of STV presenter Laura Boyd, who was diagnosed with leukaemia 12 years ago.

She said: “Back in September 2009 my life changed forever when I received the devastating news that I had cancer.

“I just heard that word and practically collapsed. My memory from that day is saying to the doctor, well, am I going to die? It was the first question that I wanted to ask. From then on it was an absolute whirlwind.

“I hope my story will help connect with people in the moments before they set off on the Race for Life course.”

Around 32,400 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland, and one in two people born after 1960 in the UK will get the disease over their lifetime.

Linda Summerhayes, Race for Life spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “This year, it was particularly special to see Race for Life return to Aberdeen.

“The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving – full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Funds raised – whether it’s £10 or £100 – will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Other Race For Life events are taking place this autumn in Edinburgh, Dundee, Irvine and South Queensferry.

More information on returning sponsorship or making a donation can be found on the Race For Life website here.