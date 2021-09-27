Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Monday courts round-up – Axeman attacked social workers

By The crime and courts team
September 27, 2021, 6:47 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Teen’s terrifying axe attack on Aberdeenshire Council social workers

A teenager brandished an axe at two female social workers in a terrifying attack as they tried to visit his friend.

The local authority workers had called at Leone Rennie’s address on Duke Street, Fraserburgh, to visit his friend, when Rennie appeared holding an axe above his head with both hands.

Leone Rennie leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 19-year-old brandished the weapon at the petrified women, as his friend tried to push him back inside the flat.

But Rennie appeared at the door a second time, still holding the axe, before the social workers fled and contacted the police.

Man who bottled neighbour in lockdown party rage escapes jail

A man who bottled his neighbour after he had been partying for days during the Covid-19 lockdown has escaped jail.

Keith Pirie, 22, became irate when local revellers had been holding noisy garden parties for several days at the beginning of the pandemic.

Keith Pirie.

Following an argument with two men from his window, Pirie then challenged one to a fight before pulling out a glass bottle and smashing him over the head with it.

The court heard how he continued to attack the man with the broken bottle end – causing lacerations to his head, neck and arm.

Carer stole thousands from vulnerable woman with learning difficulties

A north-east carer carried out an “immense breach of trust” when she stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable woman with learning difficulties.

Joanne Cresswell, 45, withdrew more than £7,600 while acting as the main carer for the woman over a six month period – repeatedly using her bank card at cash machines across Grampian.

Joanne Cresswell (back) being escorted from Aberdeen Sheriff Court by a social worker.

The Macduff mother of five kept the fact that she had access to the woman’s bank card from employers, Mears Care Scotland, as she carried out the scam between August 28 2018 and February 23 2019.

The plot was only discovered when a family member of the victim viewed bank statements.

