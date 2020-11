Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two cars have collided near Rothes.

The incident happened on the A941 Rothes to Aberlour road at the Archiestown junction at 7.25am.

The road is partially blocked, but nobody is believed to be injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received information regarding a two-vehicle crash just south of Rothes on the A941 at 7.25am today.

“The road is partially blocked with police managing the flow of traffic.

“No one was injured as a result of the crash.”