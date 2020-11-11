Ellon Academy students told to work from home amid self-isolation staff shortage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pupils at Ellon Academy have been asked to work from home this week due to the number of staff self-isolating.

The school has had three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last week, and now a letter to parents says that several members of staff have also come into contact with a positive case – meaning they must stay at home.

Management say the shortages mean the full timetable of classes will be unable to run this week, with pupils from S3-S6 now being asked to work from home one day this week.

The S5/6s are at home today, with S4 set to do the same tomorrow and S3 on Friday.

The school believes staggering the work-from-home days will lessen the pressure on parents and carers of younger children, and they hope the senior pupils are more likely to engage with tools such as Google Classrooms.

The letter also suggests the situation is an opportunity for the older students to experience blended learning – something that could be “the norm for a while”, “if there are future occurrences like this”.

It is expected that teaching will return to normal on Monday.

A council spokesman explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there have been three detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Ellon Academy.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected cases have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and at Ellon this means cleaning is currently being carried out four times per day.

“Additional enhanced cleaning has also taken place in designated areas, following notification of the detected cases, as a precaution.

“While social distancing among pupils is not mandatory it is encouraged, and many steps are being taken to ensure the safety of both pupils and staff, including designated areas for year groups to enjoy break and lunch, and markers in class to ensure to encourage social distancing as far as possible.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”