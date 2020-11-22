Police probe after sheep killed in suspected dog attack in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sheep has been killed as a result of a suspected dog attack in the north-east.

The incident happened east of Tarves on November 18 between 7.30am and 2.30pm.

Officers said the sheep was believed to have been attacked by a dog.

A statement by police said: “The field borders the B999 road and is overlooked by the local cemetery and Kirk Brae.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 3096.