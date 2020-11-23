Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Road partially blocked due to obstruction on A90

by Ana Da Silva
November 23, 2020, 6:51 pm Updated: November 23, 2020, 7:09 pm
The A90 has been partially blocked due to an obstruction on the road.

Police were called just before 6.30pm to two-miles south of Stonehaven.

A statement by Traffic Scotland said: “All lanes restricted A90 northbound, approximately two-miles south of Stonehaven due to a road traffic incident.

“Drivers are advised to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.”

A spokeswoman for police said officers received a report of an “obstruction on the road” and there are currently no reports of any collisions.