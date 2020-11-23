Road partially blocked due to obstruction on A90

The A90 has been partially blocked due to an obstruction on the road.
Police were called just before 6.30pm to two-miles south of Stonehaven.
A statement by Traffic Scotland said: “All lanes restricted A90 northbound, approximately two-miles south of Stonehaven due to a road traffic incident.
“Drivers are advised to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.”
A spokeswoman for police said officers received a report of an “obstruction on the road” and there are currently no reports of any collisions.
NEW❗️⌚️18:40#A90 northbound, approx 2 miles south of Stonehaven
RTC – road partially blocked. 🚔 are en route.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/SixhZvGV2i
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 23, 2020