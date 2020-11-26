Three in court after police recover nearly £30,000 of cocaine and heroin from car on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have appeared in court after police stopped a car on the A90 in Aberdeenshire and recovered nearly £30,000 of cocaine and heroin.

Reacting to intelligence, officers stopped a car on the A90 at Drumlithie at 9.50am on Wednesday, October 28.

A quantity of cocaine and heroin were recovered with an estimated street value of £29,600.

And now three people have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Martyna Chichiak, 24, Mary Sim, 49, and Nicholas Karvelas, 33, each faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Chichiak and Sim, both of Aberdeen, and Karvelas, of Liverpool, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against all three accused was committed for further examination.

They were all released on bail.

A date for their next appearance in connection with the matter has yet to be fixed.