North-east pub issues funny warning after customer takes surprising item into premises

A north-east pub has issued a funny warning after a customer took a surprising item with them into the premises.

The Newton Arms in Newtonhill posted a statement on social media yesterday afternoon after a patron brought their own electric heater in with them.

Unfortunately for them, once they plugged it in they tripped all the sockets at the pub.

In the statement, the bar told of their shock of having to issue the warning.

It said: “It’s pretty surprising that we are about to write this but hey, it’s 2020, so let’s just go for it:

“Can we remind all customers that they are NOT permitted to bring their own electric heaters to the pub.

“Especially if they plug them in and unwittingly trip all our sockets.”

The statement gained a lot of traction online, with many social media users finding the whole situation hilarious.

One said: “This post is gold, thank you whoever you are.”

Another added: “Waaahhaaaa, well worth a try I suppose.”