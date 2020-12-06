North-east road reopens after overturned horsebox causes traffic disruption

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An overturned horsebox temporarily blocked a north-east road this morning.

The vehicle toppled over on the B977 Kintore to Dunecht Road near to Burnside.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes as the road was forced to close for around an hour to allow for recovery.

Police attended but have now left the scene.