News / Aberdeenshire

Adverse weather forces closure of snow gates on Lecht Road

by Chris MacLennan
December 7, 2020, 7:24 pm
Adverse weather has forced the closure of the Lecht Road this evening.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road have been closed between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul due to heavy snow, with more forecast later this evening.

The roads department of Aberdeenshire Council has urged motorists to stay safe and take care.

The closure comes as persistent heavy rain was forecast by the Met Office in the north-east for this evening, with temperatures close to freezing coming into force.

The route, which runs through the heart of the Cairngorm National Park, is usually one of the first in the UK to close when heavy snow hits during winter.

