Man robbed and assaulted by four people at his home in Portlethen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man was assaulted and robbed at his home by four people in Portlethen at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, which took place at Burnside Gardens on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone and money stolen at about 9.29am.

He received cuts and bruising to his face.

Police are hunting two men and two women who were seen at the scene of the attack in Portlethen and who drove away in a dark-coloured Vauxhall Corsa.

Descriptions

One of the men was wearing a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath and the second was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The description of the women was one wearing light-coloured trousers and a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood.

The other was wearing a black jacket and tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the legs.

Appeal

DC Wallace Dickson of Aberdeen CID said: “There appears to have been four people, two men and two women at the scene of this attack.

“It is believed that all four got into a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa following the attack.

“I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of Burnside Gardens on Saturday morning, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area at that time to come forward and call us on the 101 number, quoting incident number 0914 of 5 December.”