One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on north-east road

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

The collision, on the A952 Mintlaw to Aberdeen road, happened shortly before 9am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they officers were called to the scene, with fire crews requested to assist.

One person was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We got the call from the ambulance service at 9.10am of a three-vehicle crash with people trapped in the cars.

“We sent two appliances from Peterhead, one from Ellon and a heavy rescue unit from North Anderson Drive.”

He added all people were out of the vehicles by the time the appliances arrived, with crews making the vehicles safe.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 0849 reporting a three-car crash and dispatched two ambulances. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”