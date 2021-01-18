North and north-east to play starring role in new documentary series featuring Outlander star Sam Heughan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The north and north-east are to play a starring role in a new documentary series featuring Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Men in Kilts will be broadcast on streaming service Starzplay on Valentine’s Day.

It stars Outlander actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they tour around Scotland in a campervan.

They visited many famous Highlands and north-east places for the show and took part in traditional activities.

Braemar Highland Games Centre is prominently featured in one episode, as the pair find out about the history of the annual event and try their hand at some sports.

In the newly released trailer, they are seen trying out a tug of war, hammer throw, caber toss and even partaking in some Highland Dancing.

They also attempt fishing, herding sheep, and sword fighting.

The road trip acts as an educational awakening for both men, as they explore the traditional and rarely seen parts of the country.

They also visit the mountains of Glencoe and learn about some Scottish history at Culloden Battlefield.

The north and north-east’s famous castles will also be spotlighted by the pair.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham started life as a podcast before being turned into a TV show.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Created by the two Scotsmen, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham promises a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.”

Announcing the series commission, Starz original programming president Christina Davis said: “The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while travelling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience.

“The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

Read more