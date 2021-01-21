Snow gates closed on A939 due to adverse weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road have been closed this morning as adverse weather sets in.

The barriers have been pulled over at Tomintoul and Cock Bridge as heavy snow and strong winds bring blizzard-like conditions in places, with further travel disruption expected today and tomorrow.

The closure was put in place shortly before 6am.

It is not yet known when the gates will reopen.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and rain are in place for parts of the north and north-east today.

Thursday will be a much colder day for many of us, but also a good deal drier 🌤️ Wintry showers in the north and west, with some making their way further east at times 🌦️ Heavy #snow will affect parts of Scotland with travel disruption likely here ❄️ Here is your 4cast 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/hXZQXqauNk — Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2021

Wet weather associated with Storm Christoph is expected push in from the North Sea and Moray Firth early on Thursday and turn to snow.

Snow accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible at low-levels whilst 10-20 cm snow is likely above around 650ft.

In addition, strong winds will develop on Thursday, leading to blizzard conditions at times over higher ground, and icing on infrastructure, such as power lines.

Road maintenance teams have been deployed across the north and north-east, with Aberdeen City Council treating 50% of their roads by 4am.

We started gritting primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city's roads network) and priority 1 pavements at about 4am due to the rain and sleet forecast and road surface temperatures marginally above 0C.

Please take care ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TS6cJiSlgn — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 21, 2021

Schools in the Highlands are closed today due to bad weather and severe road conditions.

Primary, secondary and nursery schools have been closed this morning in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

The schools are currently only open for the children of key workers.

The schools closed are as follows:

Abernethy Primary: Closed (severe road conditions)

Abernethy Primary Nursery: Closed (severe road conditions)

Aviemore Primary: Closed (bad weather)

Carrbridge Primary: Closed (bad weather)

Carrbridge Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather)

Deshar Primary: Closed (severe road conditions)

Deshar Primary Nursery: Closed (severe road conditions)

Grantown Grammar School: Closed (bad weather)

Grantown Primary: Closed (bad weather)

Grantown Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather)

Kingussie Primary: Closed (bad weather)

Kingussie Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather)

In Moray, Tomomintoul School has been closed due to overnight snow.