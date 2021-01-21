Met Office weather warnings of ice, snow and rain to stretch into Friday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for the north and north-east with disruption to stretch into Friday.

A warning of snow and ice has been in place for the majority of today over large parts of the north-east and central Highlands, with further flurries expected until at least midday on Friday.

… and here is tonight's ice warning. See https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs for details. There will be some hill snow showers in these areas too pic.twitter.com/zX80KVc7i3 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2021

Heavy rain is forecast to impact a large part of Grampian, as well as stretching along the east coast through Caithness and up to Orkney and Shetland.

The rain is anticipated to lash down between midnight and 4am.

A new warning of ice for the west coast is due to come into force today at 4pm.

The yellow alert spans from Wales right up to incorporate Skye, the Western Isles and even parts of the far north.

It will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Storm Christoph has already battered parts of the country, with disruption on roads already being experienced in the north and north-east.

Motorists on the A9 Inverness to Perth road experienced troubles earlier as ice and snow made passage difficult at Slochd.

Snow gates have also been closed at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul, with road maintenance teams treating surfaces in Aberdeen.