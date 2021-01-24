Police trace missing north-east teen following public appeal

A missing north-east teenager has been traced safe and well.
Officers appealed to the public to help trace 19-year-old Alex Stevens.
He was last seen at his home address in Strichen by his family at 2pm on Saturday.
The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.
MISSING PERSON Aberdeenshire – Alex Stevens.
Alex has now been traced safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 24, 2021
