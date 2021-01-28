Crews spend almost four hours battling flat fire in north-east town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fire crews spent four hours battling a flat blaze in a north-east town.

Four appliances were called to a flat above a shop in Station Square, Aboyne, after a fire in a roof space was reported there just before 8pm.

Everyone from the fire-hit flat has been accounted for, a spokeswoman for the service confirmed.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a main jet, and four breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire in the two-storey building. Slates were cut away from the roof before firefighters were stood down at 11.10pm.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Paul Glendell / DCT Media © Paul Glendell / DCT Media © Paul Glendell / DCT Media © Paul Glendell / DCT Media © Paul Glendell / DCT Media

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.47pm. All persons were accounted for right at the beginning.

“The crews are just making the building safe but we received a stop call at 11.10pm.”