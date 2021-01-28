Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
Crews spend almost four hours battling flat fire in north-east town

by David Walker and Kathryn Wylie
January 28, 2021, 10:02 pm Updated: January 29, 2021, 12:13 am

Fire crews spent four hours battling a flat blaze in a north-east town.

Four appliances were called to a flat above a shop in Station Square, Aboyne, after a fire in a roof space was reported there just before 8pm.

Everyone from the fire-hit flat has been accounted for, a spokeswoman for the service confirmed.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a main jet, and four breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire in the two-storey building. Slates were cut away from the roof before firefighters were stood down at 11.10pm.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.47pm. All persons were accounted for right at the beginning.

“The crews are just making the building safe but we received a stop call at 11.10pm.”