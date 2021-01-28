Crews spend almost four hours battling flat fire in north-east town

Fire crews spent four hours battling a flat blaze in a north-east town.
Four appliances were called to a flat above a shop in Station Square, Aboyne, after a fire in a roof space was reported there just before 8pm.
Everyone from the fire-hit flat has been accounted for, a spokeswoman for the service confirmed.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a main jet, and four breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire in the two-storey building. Slates were cut away from the roof before firefighters were stood down at 11.10pm.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.47pm. All persons were accounted for right at the beginning.
“The crews are just making the building safe but we received a stop call at 11.10pm.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe