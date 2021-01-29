Woman jailed for moving body of former soldier who died at her north-east home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been jailed for moving the body of a former soldier who died at her north-east home.

Lucy Fraser, 36, was sentenced to 15 months at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after admitting removing the body of Aaron Rossiter, 25, from her bedroom and dumping it on open land on Ythan Place, Ellon, in August 2019.

At a previous hearing held at the same court in December, Fraser, whose address was given as Coopers Court, Ellon, admitted breach of the peace in that she conducted herself in a “disorderly manner” by driving his body to the scene to dispose of it.

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland said Fraser found Aaron dead in her bedroom and was concerned her teenage son would find him so she waited until the early hours of the following morning and moved his body into her car.

He added: “She expressed high levels of anxiety and stress due to the situation.”

The report was read to the court in which Fraser said: “I am extremely sorry. I will live with this forever and never forget it.

“I am sorry to everyone involved.”

Mr Maitland asked Sheriff William Summers to consider imposing a community-based sentence.

However, Sheriff Summers described Fraser’s actions as “utterly despicable” and jailed her for 15 months.