Woman found seriously hurt after police discover crashed car in field in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman has been seriously injured after her car ended up off the road on the A950 between Mintlaw and Longside.

The route has been closed since 1.30pm as police investigate the incident.

Officers on patrol discovered that a Toyota Yaris had left the road near Auchtydonald, Mintlaw.

The 59-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

She is being treated for serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information to find out what happened.

Sergeant Andrew Meikleham of the north-east road policing unit said: “Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the white Toyota Yaris being driven in the area, or anyone driving on that road with dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 1465 of 16 February 2021.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible, with diversions put in place.

Drivers can use the A90 and then the A952 to get through the area.

Two fire appliances also attended the incident, with crews making the vehicle safe using small tools.

A fire spokesman said: “We received a call from the police at 1.51pm and mobilised an appliance from Peterhead and Maud.

“We arrived on-scene at 2.03pm, with a stop message coming in at 2.17pm.

“We made the vehicle safe.”

An ambulance spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 13.36 hours to attend a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A950 between Mintlaw and Longside.

“An ambulance crew, a SORT team, and a trauma team attended the incident.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”