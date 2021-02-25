Police appeal for information following deliberate north-east car fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire near Longside early today.

The blue Citreon C2 was parked on the A950 Longside to Peterhead road, near Flushing, when it was targeted at around 12.10am.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which officers are treating as wilful.

Nobody was in the car at the time and police are keen to trace the owner.

Constable Josh Mowatt said: “The fire is being treated as wilful. No one was in the car at the time and we are carrying out inquiries to trace the owner.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything that could assist our inquiry, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact us. I would also ask anyone driving on the A950 near to Flushing late on Wednesday night with dash-cam footage to come forward as they may have captured something relevant to this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.