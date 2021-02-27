One new Covid deaths in Highlands as 1,247 more people in north and north-east receive Covid jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 1,200 people in the north and north-east received their first dose of a Covid vaccine yesterday.

The latest figures also show 19 new cases of Covid were confirmed in NHS Grampian’s area in the past 24 hours.

Of these five were in Aberdeen, six in Aberdeenshire and eight in Moray.

The positive rate in Aberdeen is 0.65%, and in Aberdeenshire, it’s 0.56%.

However, in Moray 2.9% of all tests in the past 24 hours came back positive.

Six new cases were confirmed in the Highlands and one in the western isles. No new cases were confirmed in either Orkney or Shetland.

Across the country, 525 new cases were confirmed, with 3.1% of all tests coming back positive.

Sadly, a further 18 deaths were recorded – including one in the Highlands, bringing the total for Scotland to 7,129.

In the north-east, 20 people are in hospital with Covid-19, between zero and five people are in ICU in the region.

In Scotland 898 people in a hospital, down 26 on yesterday.

Vaccines

Yesterday, 601 people in Aberdeen, 153 in Aberdeenshire and 341 in Moray, received the first dose of a Covid vaccine. So far in the north-east, more than 150,000 have had at least their first dose.

Only 77 vaccinations were carried out in the Highland Council area yesterday with 22 injections in Orkney, 47 in Shetland and six in the Western Isles.

Across Scotland, 27,224 people received their first dose yesterday, with 6,838 people getting their second jab.

So far of 34.6% of all over 16s in Scotland have had their first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab.