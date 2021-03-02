Aberdeenshire primary school teacher to face trial accused of assaulting two pupils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire primary school teacher is to stand trial accused of violently attacking two young pupils.

The 55-year old woman faces five charges of assault relating to a series of alleged attacks, including one incident where it is claimed she pushed a boy with such force he hit a classroom radiator.

She will face a three-day trail at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at the end of this month.

The teacher, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, pleaded not guilty to all the charges at a short hearing yesterday.

Alongside one accusation of assault against the child in 2018, the woman also faces a series of charges against another boy, dating from March to July 2019.