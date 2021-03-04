Watch: Peterhead lifeboat crew help to rescue two vessels who lost power

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead lifeboat crew were called out to rescue two vessels that lost power near the town.

Guardship Opportune reported a loss of power while it was towing an uncrewed fishing boat 6.8 nautical miles of Buchanness Lighthouse.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail and their volunteer crew headed out to rescue them at about 2.22pm on Sunday.

They waited until the guard vessel tried to restart power but were forced into action as the light started to fade.

The lifeboat towed the fishing vessel back to Peterhead and left the Opportune crew trying to restart.

It got back to the town at 4.53pm, transferred the fishing boat tow to a harbour workboat and headed back to the work vessel to see what progress had been made

Another fishing boat had agreed to tow the Opportune back to Peterhead, so the lifeboat crew escorted them home and returned to the berth for 6.20pm.

Coxswain Pat Davidson called the operation “great teamwork in much more favourable conditions than the station’s earlier shout in February.”

He also admitted his surprise to hear that two vessels were involved.