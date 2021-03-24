Men appear in court after police seize £1million cannabis in Peterhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Four men have appeared in court after police seized more than £1million worth of cannabis in Peterhead.

Justas Brazinskas, 24, Romualdas Galdikas, 42, Arturas Litkinas, 31, and Tadas Jurjonas, 44, all of Peterhead, are accused of several charges of producing and supplying a controlled drug.

They made no plea or declaration during the brief private hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court today and were remanded in custody.

Their appearance comes after police revealed they had seized more than £1million of cannabis after searching four properties in the town this week.

Officers from the organised crime and counter terrorism unit were involved in the searches, along with local teams on Monday and Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities. We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

The case was committed for further examination and will call again within eight days.