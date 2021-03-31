Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire teacher acquitted of assaulting primary school pupils

by David McPhee
March 31, 2021, 4:55 pm Updated: March 31, 2021, 6:55 pm
© DC ThomsonAberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

An Aberdeenshire primary teacher accused of assaulting two young children has been acquitted of all charges.

The 55-year old teacher, who cannot be named due to legal restrictions, was alleged to have attacked two boys over the course of 18 months.

It was claimed the woman had dragged one child across the floor leaving him with carpet burns.

She was also said to have “launched” a child three or four feet across a classroom into a radiator.

