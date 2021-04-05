Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
Lockdown easing in pictures: Shavers, shovels and shivers as north and north-east mark easing of restrictions on chilly Easter Monday

by Craig Munro
April 5, 2021, 4:08 pm Updated: April 5, 2021, 5:46 pm
Plant Assistant Outdoors Karen Jones prepares for the reopening of Forres garden centre Mackenzie and Cruickshank for the first time since Christmas. Picture by Jason Hedges
Plant Assistant Outdoors Karen Jones prepares for the reopening of Forres garden centre Mackenzie and Cruickshank for the first time since Christmas. Picture by Jason Hedges

Barbers and garden centres opened their doors to the public for the first time in four months today, as the ‘arctic plunge’ brought down temperatures across the country.

Today marks the second stage of the Scottish Government’s significant easing of lockdown restrictions, which began on Friday with the lifting of the ‘stay at home’ guidance.

As well as hairdressers and garden centres, non-essential click and collect services are reopening, more college students are returning to campus and contact sport for 12 to 17-year-olds will be permitted again.

There has not been much revelling outdoors for Easter Monday, though, as an icy blast of weather meant snow for much of the country not long after a sunny few days last week.

Here are a few pictures to show how the occasion was marked.

Aberdeen woke up to a fine dusting of snow this morning. Picture by Chris Sumner
Simon Fraser, managing director at Ben Reid Garden Centre in Aberdeen, prepares to reopen the shop. Picture by Kami Thomson
Plant Manager Outdoors David Gillies tends to the flowers at Mackenzie and Cruickshank in Forres.<br />Picture by Jason Hedges
Isobel Rae picks up some flowers at Munro’s Nurseries and Garden Centre at Bogallan, North Kessock, while Heidi Munro gives her a hand. Picture by Sandy McCook
Strong winds blew a tree down on top of a taxi at traffic lights on Westburn Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Florin Daia from Gentleman’s Barber in Banchory tends to customer Tim Blott’s hair after the reopening. Picture by Paul Glendell
Radu Iulian gets back to business with client Rob Antonio at Player the Barber on Peterhead’s Queen Street Peterhead while other customers wait for their hair cuts. Picture by Chris Sumner
And finally – a pair of spring lambs have fun in the snow near Drum in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Paul Glendell