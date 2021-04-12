Moray man admits firing ball bearings with catapult at windows and injuring woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A father has said he hopes a man who smashed his window with a catapult and metal ball bearing can become a “better person” after admitting the offence in court.

Jason Mirren admitted nine charges of vandalism and one of assault to injury – after firing ball bearings from a car with a catapult “willy-nilly”.

The 22-year-old travelled around Ellon, Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay and Boddam firing