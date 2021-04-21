National Trust for Scotland announces staggered reopening of heritage sites

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The National Trust for Scotland has announced a staggered reopening of heritage sites in its care from Monday 26 April.

Sites including castles, houses, museums and visitors centres have been closed to the public since December due to lockdown restrictions.

Some of the most popular sites have introduced a booking system to help control numbers and maintain social distancing.

Most sites in the north and north-east, including Crathes Castle and the visitor centre at Balmacara Estate, will reopen on April 30.

Culross Palace in Fife and the visitor centre at Bannockburn in Stirling will be among the first to open on Monday 26 April.

Chief Executive Philip Long OBE said: “Everyone at the Trust is looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to the beautiful places we protect. With the easing of travel restrictions across mainland Scotland, people are eager to visit the places that they love and our teams are hard at work preparing for reopening to give everyone a warm, and of course, safe welcome.

“We’ll be reopening more of our built heritage in late May and across summer and our charity is very grateful to all of those whose support and generosity means we can re-open more properties than we’d thought would have been possible this year. So many people love these places and after such a difficult year, all of us at the Trust are pleased to be able to share this positive news, and so many of our special places once again.”

Outdoor sites such as Glencoe have remained open for exercise throughout lockdown. This latest announcement means that their visitors centres will now be able to open too.

The National Trust for Scotland has also added the following message to the site specific pages: “This property is part of the ‘We’re Good to Go’ scheme, which means we have carried out an official COVID-19 risk assessment to check we have everything in place to reopen safely.”

Visitors can check the National Trust for Scotland website before planning their trip for opening dates and booking requirements.