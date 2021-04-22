Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Drink-driving RAF man spotted stumbling away from car clutching Buckfast bottle

By Danny McKay
April 22, 2021, 1:55 pm Updated: April 22, 2021, 6:41 pm
© DCT MediaRyan Thurston
Ryan Thurston

A senior RAF aircraftsman has admitted drink-driving after cops spotted him stumbling away from his car clutching a bottle of Buckfast.

Ryan Thurston was more than three times the legal booze limit when he was spotted by police officers.

The 23-year-old had got behind the wheel during the early hours of April 1 to look for a female there were welfare concerns about.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe