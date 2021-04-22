Drink-driving RAF man spotted stumbling away from car clutching Buckfast bottle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A senior RAF aircraftsman has admitted drink-driving after cops spotted him stumbling away from his car clutching a bottle of Buckfast.

Ryan Thurston was more than three times the legal booze limit when he was spotted by police officers.

The 23-year-old had got behind the wheel during the early hours of April 1 to look for a female there were welfare concerns about.