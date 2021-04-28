Parents’ praise for The Croft Nurseries after inspection

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents have praised a Stonehaven nursery following a positive inspection by the regulator.

The Croft Nurseries was paid an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate on February 17, later following up through phone calls with management, staff and parents.

Across two sites on Arduthie Road and a woodland base, it has the capacity to care for up 133 children up to 12 years old.

The Care Inspectorate has rated The Croft Nurseries’ overall level of care and support amid the pandemic as “adequate” – the equivalent of three points out of a possible six.

And when specifically considering the support of children’s health and wellbeing, and “responsive” staffing arrangements, it was graded “good” or four out of six.

Care and support

Inspectors described employees’ care of youngsters as “nurturing and sensitive”, noting trusting bonds had been formed and they were “engaging with them at their level as they read stories and played”.

Its report said: “To support children’s wellbeing, there was an emphasis placed on outdoor play.

“Children had fun indoors and outdoors and were extremely confident as they played and explained what they were doing.

“They were involved in outdoor art activities such as painting and spoke about their messy play activities with sand and the mud kitchen.”

Amid the pandemic, the nursery changed how it communicates with parents to keep them “involved and informed” as they have been unable to enter the premises.

This included virtual tours, online questionnaires, and a private Facebook page to gather comments and suggestions.

Infection control

In response to Covid-19, The Croft Nurseries has been displaying information regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing and encouraging the use of handwashing and gels where needed.

Inspectors saw windows and doors were left open “where appropriate” to increase ventilation, with children able to play outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission.

In their report, inspectors wrote: “Significant investment had been undertaken to create a fully accessible, covered outdoor area and outdoor sinks, supporting opportunities for more outdoor play regardless of the weather.

“This helped to provide a pleasant and safe outdoor environment for children.”

The nursery was instructed to keep a closer eye on cleaning records to ensure they are completed consistently and capitalise on the “missed opportunities” for children to wash their hands after lunch.

Staff ‘well supported’

Members of staff told inspectors they had been well-supported during the pandemic, with offers including additional uniforms, jackets and washing powder.

Inspectors recalled they were able to speak “confidently” about changes made during the last year, and mentioned a “range” of additional training.

The report said: “Staff were supported to maintain their knowledge and understanding relevant to children’s health, safety and care experiences during Covid-19.

“Updated Scottish Government guidance was shared with staff via the staff Facebook page, and this helped them to feel prepared for returning to and continuing at work.”

Parents’ feedback

The Care Inspectorate spoke to or were contacted by seven parents of children at The Croft Nurseries during their evaluation.

Inspectors said: “They all indicated that they were happy with the care provided by the service to keep them informed and support their children to be settled.

“They spoke positively about the support from the manager and staff and the changes put in place to support safety and wellbeing during Covid-19.”

One parent told them: “As a key worker, this year I’ve really felt the Croft has supported our families and community by staying open in uncertain times.

“I am absolutely delighted with the service we receive from the Croft.

“All of the staff are friendly and approachable, and I have no problems with getting my child to attend.

“We get a little slip home each night with what ‘child’s’ been doing each day which helps us have a conversation with ‘child’ about their day.

“I feel even during these difficult times, they have managed to keep the day as normal as possible for the children.”