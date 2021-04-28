Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass vows to bring ‘real quality’ to Pittodrie this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has vowed to improve the Aberdeen squad with “real quality” before the start of next season.

The Dons have this week been linked with a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, although it would likely take a six-figure transfer fee to land the 24-year-old who still has one year left on his contract.

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher, who is out of contract, is also understood to be a top target.

Celtic captain Scott Brown will make the move to the Dons in the summer as Glass’ player-coach but the Aberdeen boss is confident the Hoops skipper will be joined by more top quality recruits.

He said: “We have got an opportunity because there is a good number of players out of contract.

“That gives you a starting point.

“We don’t have to get rid of people who are under contract if you like.

“We have the option of how we want to approach it.

“The players have a good opportunity to show they should still be here and we have the chance to assess them as well.

“It is going to be important to bring fresh blood to the club as it is important to freshen the place up.

“We will bring quality in, it won’t be squad-fillers.

“We will bring in real quality that will enable us to compete in what is going to be a tough league next year.”

When asked if the Dons will be in a position to announce new signings soon, Glass said: “I hope so. Gunner (Steven Gunn, director of football operations) is working hard and we are making recommendations of guys we would like to speak to.

“I do think the guys we want will be in demand as well but I think this is a place players want to come.

“I think it is going to be successful and if the right people want to be part of it then we will want them in the group.”

Glass, meanwhile, said there has been good news on the injury front with long-term absentee Ryan Hedges nearing a return, while Ross McCrorie and Ash Taylor are also in contention to be back for the club’s final three games of the season.

Hedges has not featured since suffering a pectoral injury against Livingston on February 2 that required surgery.

Glass said: “Hedges is working hard and getting closer all the time.

“I wouldn’t put a timescale on it but he is really getting close.

“I think Ross McCrorie will make some of the games before the end of the season.

“This was the first time we have seen Ash Taylor on the training pitch since we got in the door.

“We are looking forward to seeing him as part of the group which continues the assessment.

“There has been positive news on the injury front which is good.”