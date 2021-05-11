Dangerous driver overtook cars before stopping diagonally across A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Stonehaven are appealing for information after an incident of dangerous driving on Sunday.

The car was travelling southbound on the A90 between Muchalls and Auchenblae Road at Stonehaven at 2.20pm on May 9.

The blue BMW X5 was tail-gaiting a silver Ford Mondeo near the Auchenblae Road junction and carried out a dangerous manoeuvre before overtaking and stopping suddenly.

The vehicle then overtook for a second time at the Malcolm Mount West junction at Stonehaven and stopped diagonally across the road.

A man and a woman in their late 20s to 30s were seen leaving the car and the police are now trying to trace them.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10in and slim built with brown hair, while the woman is medium build with blonde hair and was wearing a pink top.

Constable Maria Popovicova, from Stonehaven CPT, said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the blue BMW X5 on the A90 (Southbound) and the driver’s and female’s behaviours within Auchenblae Road, Stonehaven on Sunday afternoon.

“There were a number of vehicles that were stopped owing to the way the BMW was abandoned across the road, so I am hopeful of a good response.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police on 101 and quote reference 1935.