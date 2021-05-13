Hopes popular Aberdeenshire coastal path shut due to safety fears will reopen in time for summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hopes have been raised that a popular Aberdeenshire coastal walk could be reopened in time for the summer.

The Sneuk path, which runs between Gardenstown and Crovie, has been shut until further notice by Aberdeenshire Council.

This is due to safety fears about large sections of rocks above the path which are under threat of falling.

It is a popular route for local people and tourists when they visit the north-east as it provides stunning views of the coastal landscape.

Temporary access restrictions have been put in place, with the route completely closed.

Engineers have been dispatched to assess the stability of the rocks and slope.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid revealed that he hoped the problem would be fixed in time for the impending tourism season.

He said: “I am sad to hear that the risk of rockfall has led to the closure of the Sneuk path.

“Paramount of course is everyone’s safety but I hope that engineers will be able to make the path safe and reopen in time for the summer tourism.

“Last summer’s tourism was affected by the pandemic and so we are all working toward a safe summer that can attract people this year as our local tourism industry looks to get back to growing as it was before the virus hit.”