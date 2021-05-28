Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young driver caught hitting 101mph on damp roads has been banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to sit an enhanced driving test after that.

Jay Chalmers, 20, was clocked by police officers at 101mph as he overtook a line of vehicles ahead of him on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh Road near Boyndie in September 2019.

Dangerous conditions

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court that Chalmers had overtaken four cars at high speed while the roads were damp following rain showers that morning.

“The overtaking procedure was taken on a fairly straight long stretch of road,” he said. “Mr Chalmers had thought he could overtake and his intention hadn’t been to pass all the vehicles but once he started there was insufficient gaps to pull in safely.

“As soon as he passed the vehicles he slowed down and police stopped him shortly afterwards.”

Sentencing

Chalmers, of King Edward, was fined £700 and banned from the road for 12 months, after which time he must sit an extended driving test.