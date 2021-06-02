Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Police name 37-year-old biker killed in A93 crash near Braemar

By Daniel Boal
June 2, 2021, 6:11 pm Updated: June 2, 2021, 6:29 pm
A 37-year-old biker killed in a crash near Braemar has been named by police.

Daniel Kalinski, from Dundee, was thrown from his red BMW motorcycle while was riding south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road.

The bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash near Newbigging, Braemar, which happened at about 7.50pm on May 27.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and Mr Kalinski was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have today confirmed he has now died from his injuries.

